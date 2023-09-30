Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $78,520.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,656,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,980.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 41.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.