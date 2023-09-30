Comparing Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Titan Medical N/A -821.49% -115.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $10.60 million 1.73 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -1.27 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.61 -$42.54 million ($0.13) -0.83

This table compares Biotricity and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Biotricity beats Titan Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

