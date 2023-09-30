Analyzing Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Qorvo 1 11 9 0 2.38

Qorvo has a consensus target price of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Ebang International.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ebang International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ebang International and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Qorvo -0.29% 7.89% 4.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $11.35 million 3.30 -$43.89 million N/A N/A Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.62 $103.15 million ($0.17) -561.59

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Qorvo beats Ebang International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

