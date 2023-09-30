Netcapital (NCPL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) is one of 91 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Netcapital to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 27.66% 6.89% 6.00% Netcapital Competitors -127.46% -35.99% -11.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital Competitors 337 1411 2091 69 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Netcapital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.73%. Given Netcapital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netcapital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million $2.95 million 0.87 Netcapital Competitors $3.50 billion $407.54 million 7.33

Netcapital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital’s competitors have a beta of 5.95, indicating that their average share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netcapital competitors beat Netcapital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

