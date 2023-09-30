Contrasting HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Think Research (OTC:THKKF)

Think Research (OTC:THKKF – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Think Research and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Think Research N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HealthStream $266.83 million 2.48 $12.09 million $0.42 51.38

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Think Research.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Think Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Think Research and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Think Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Think Research and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Think Research N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 4.70% 3.45% 2.34%

Summary

HealthStream beats Think Research on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation provides knowledge-based digital health software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; Digital Front Door, a patient engagement platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide access to care and health information through a single digital service window; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care. Think Research Corporation is based in Toronto, Canada.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

