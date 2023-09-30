Andrew Russell Acquires 67,565 Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Russell bought 67,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.10 ($32,050.06).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

