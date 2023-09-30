Andrew Russell Acquires 67,565 Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Russell bought 67,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.10 ($32,050.06).
Bravura Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.
About Bravura Solutions
