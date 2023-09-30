Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.80 on Monday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aegon had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

