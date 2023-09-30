Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,428.33

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,774 ($119.36).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,920 ($121.14) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($112.35) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,234 ($100.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,263.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,216.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,861.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($107.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,250.00%.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
