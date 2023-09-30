Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.66.

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3541667 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

