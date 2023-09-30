Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $73.25

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $54.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

