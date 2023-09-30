STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

