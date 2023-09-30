Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $27.57

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

