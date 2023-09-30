Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $27.57

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
