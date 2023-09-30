Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Olaplex by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 145,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 956,724.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 3,501,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

OLPX opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.