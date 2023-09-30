Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 343.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

