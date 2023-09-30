Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Fraport stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

