Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $8.25

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 213,152 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 699,465 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.12 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.