Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.55. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.55 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Schraudenbach acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $99,877.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Schraudenbach acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,510.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $292,372. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

