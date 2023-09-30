Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Target Price at $33.50

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. UGI has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

