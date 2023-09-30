Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Target Price at $33.50

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.
UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UGI Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. UGI has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UGI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.