Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLPBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

About Coloplast A/S

CLPBY opened at $10.57 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

