Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $182.67

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.47. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

