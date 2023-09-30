Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $54.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

DNLI opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $962,247. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

