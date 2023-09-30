AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ANAB stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

