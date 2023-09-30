Contrasting Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) & Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 2.58% 2.74% 1.21% Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.00 billion 0.64 $157.90 million $0.53 26.09 Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Sacks Parente Golf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Sacks Parente Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 1 7 0 2.67 Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 87.27%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Sacks Parente Golf on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

