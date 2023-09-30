Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Acquires $86,351.96 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 113,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,351.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,645,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 47,958 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,927.66.

On Friday, September 22nd, Matt Ehrlichman bought 114,159 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,902.43.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 40,704 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $32,970.24.

On Monday, September 18th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 21,743 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $18,046.69.

On Friday, September 15th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,414 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $32,176.04.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $61,577.73.

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $140,315.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 425,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $327,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $112,343.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Matt Ehrlichman bought 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $99,730.04.

Porch Group Stock Down 5.6 %

PRCH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. Analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

