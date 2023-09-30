Berenberg Bank Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $258.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $254.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

GD stock opened at $220.98 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

