Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.