Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at UBS Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.15.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.