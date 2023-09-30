StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.11. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

