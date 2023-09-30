StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.11. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
