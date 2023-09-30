Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

