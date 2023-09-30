Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,009 shares of company stock worth $1,830,522 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.