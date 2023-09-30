CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

