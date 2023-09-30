MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDWD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Performance

MediWound stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.09.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

