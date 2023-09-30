StockNews.com Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.