StockNews.com Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
National Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.