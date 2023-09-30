Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -37.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 367,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.