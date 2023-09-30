Scotiabank Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.70 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

