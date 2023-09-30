Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NUVL opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,270. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

