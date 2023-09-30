Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

