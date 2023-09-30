StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

