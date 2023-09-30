Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

CDXS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 34.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

