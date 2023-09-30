Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

