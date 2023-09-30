Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.92.

Qiagen Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

