Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

