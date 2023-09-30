Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

AWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 396.38% and a negative net margin of 199.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 201,760 shares of company stock worth $580,110. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

