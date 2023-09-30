Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,873.64% and a negative return on equity of 371.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

