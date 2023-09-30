Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ PRE opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.44. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.
