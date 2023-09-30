Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PRE opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.44. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

