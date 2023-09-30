CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.26.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.24, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.