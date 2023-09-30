Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

