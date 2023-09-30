Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $410.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.03. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 285.82% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Liquidia by 33.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

