Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $427.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $397.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.88. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

