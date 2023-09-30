Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHRS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

